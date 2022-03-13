Neymar and Lionel Messi booed by PSG fans in win over Bordeaux

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neymar and Lionel Messi booed by PSG fans in win over Bordeaux

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 6:24 pm
Neymar was booed by PSG fans during the 3-0 win over Bordeaux (Thibault Camus/AP)
Neymar and Lionel Messi were booed by their own fans during Paris St Germain’s 3-0 win over Bordeaux on Sunday.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Leandro Paredes took PSG 15 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, but the home fans sounded intent on expressing their displeasure at the midweek Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told the club’s website: “We are all  disappointed after the Champions League game but we cannot stop.

“To change the past is impossible, only what we need to affect is the future and of course we need to learn.

“We need to know what we need to do to try to improve but I think the three points today were important to be in a good position in the table.”

Bordeaux remain bottom of the table and are now a point behind Metz, who drew 0-0 with Lens.

Lionel Messi
In LaLiga, Sevilla’s title challenge suffered another blow after they were held 1-1 at Rayo Vallecano, a sixth draw in their last eight league matches which leaves Julen Lopetegui’s side seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Bebe gave the home side the lead just a minute into the second half, with Thomas Delaney equalising shortly after the hour mark.

