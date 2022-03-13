Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood two shots off lead after two rounds at Sawgrass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood two shots off lead after two rounds at Sawgrass

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 8:02 pm
Paul Casey was two shots off the halfway lead in The Players Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)
Paul Casey continued his superb comeback from a nightmare start as The Players Championship finally reached the halfway stage at Sawgrass.

Casey made a triple-bogey seven on his first hole of the £15.2million event on Thursday, but fought back to card an opening 70 and added a bogey-free 69 on Sunday which included a birdie from 50ft on the par-three 17th.

That gave the Englishman a halfway total of five under par and a share of third place alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood, with Americans Sam Burns and Tom Hoge sharing the lead on seven under.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had two full days off at a tournament,” Casey said in reference to the bad weather which meant some players who teed off early on Thursday did not play again until Sunday.

“It’s been weird. It started with a triple bogey on Thursday to start my championship but I ground out two under, which I was immensely happy with, especially as I knew there was going to be a delay of some sort.

“I know I got the lucky side of the draw. I’m very aware of that. And it’s been interesting watching the guys battle on the other side. I mean, I believe in the golfing gods and karma, so I don’t sit there gleefully watching it.

Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood tees off on the 14th hole during the second round of The Players Championship (Gerald Herbert/AP)

“Then today I made a lot of putts. That’s been the key really. Even my ball striking hasn’t been up to my usual sort of standard. But then dropping the long one on 17 was very, very cool.”

Fleetwood added a 73 to his opening 66 as he and Casey remained in contention to become the first English winner of the prestigious title.

“It’s just been odd,” Fleetwood said. “I’ve never been part of a tournament that’s had delays like this, and it’s just strange how long the week feels, and it’s actually not been that long.

“You’re just still in a regular tournament day here, we’re still on a Sunday, it just feels like it’s been longer.

“But it’s been nice to have the family here. I think they’ve definitely made a massive difference, rather than waiting around on your own and not having much to do.”

The halfway cut fell at two over par, allowing 2019 champion Rory McIlroy to scrape into the last 36 holes following consecutive rounds of 73.

