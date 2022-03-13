Tom Brady has ‘unfinished business’ in the NFL as he makes retirement U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Tom Brady has ‘unfinished business’ in the NFL as he makes retirement U-turn

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 11:52 pm
Tom Brady has reversed his decision to retire from the NFL (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tom Brady has reversed his decision to retire, declaring he has “unfinished business” in the NFL.

The 44-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before adding a record seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will return to the Florida franchise next season.

Brady, who was at Old Trafford on Saturday to watch Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Tottenham, wrote on Twitter: “These past two months I’ve realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands.

“That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my team-mates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible.

“I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316), touchdowns (43) and completions (485) in what looked to have been his final season and holds career records in all three categories from his 22 years in the league.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady in the stands before the Premier League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

He has been named league MVP on three occasions and Super Bowl MVP in five of his wins and can now look forward to improving on his phenomenal statistical marks.

In 318 regular-season games he threw for 84,520 yards and 624 touchdowns, completing 7,263 of 11,317 passes along the way.

His 12,449 yards and 83 touchdowns in the post-season are also records, while he is one of only two starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with two different teams – the other being his long-time rival Peyton Manning with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

