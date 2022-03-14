Harriet Dart reaches top 100 for first time after stellar run at Indian Wells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Harriet Dart reaches top 100 for first time after stellar run at Indian Wells

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 8:16 am
Harriet Dart claimed a landmark win in Indian Wells (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Harriet Dart claimed a landmark win in Indian Wells (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Harriet Dart will break into the top 100 for the first time after continuing her stellar run at Indian Wells with victory over Kaia Kanepi in the third round.

Fresh off a stunning win over world number 18 Elina Svitolina, the new British number two fought back from 5-2 down in the opening set to defeat hugely-experienced Estonian Kanepi 7-6 (4) 6-3.

Dart, who came through qualifying to reach the main draw at one of the biggest events outside the grand slams, will rise to at least 99th in the rankings from her current position of 122.

That will make her the second Briton in the top 100 behind Emma Raducanu, who went out of the tournament in the third round on Sunday along with Andy Murray.

Next up for 25-year-old Londoner Dart is a clash with big-hitting American 25th seed Madison Keys, who defeated compatriot Alison Riske 7-6 (4) 6-1.

Keys is expecting a fierce battle, with the Australian Open semi-finalist, saying of Dart: “At this point she’s won almost a tournament worth of matches. I think she’s going to be really confident. Just doing whatever she can to win, has no pressure.

“I think she’s a really great player. She’s a really good ball-striker. She moves well. I think this court suits her game fairly well. Luckily I sent my coach out to watch her match today so he can give me a game plan.”

Harriet Dart hits a backhand during her victory over Kaia Kanepi
Harriet Dart hits a backhand during her victory over Kaia Kanepi (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Third seed Iga Swiatek was pushed by Denmark’s Clara Tauson, needing two hours and 18 minutes to reach the fourth round with a 6-7 (3) 6-2 6-1 victory.

Swiatek’s win sets up a heavyweight clash with 15th seed Angelique Kerber, who cruised past Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1.

Simona Halep saw off Coco Gauff 6-3 6-4 and will next meet fellow Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

There were two big shocks in the men’s draw, with third seed Alexander Zverev – playing under the threat of an eight-week ban after his Mexican Open meltdown – losing in three sets to American Tommy Paul.

Alexander Zverev was beaten by Tommy Paul
Alexander Zverev was beaten by Tommy Paul (Mark J Terrill/AP)

It was Zverev’s first ATP Tour match since he was disqualified in Acapulco for aggressively and repeatedly striking the umpire’s chair with his racket, and the German fell 6-2 4-6 7-6 (2) to 39th-ranked Paul.

Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime saved match points in the second set against Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp but lost out 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 6-3.

Sixth seed Matteo Berrettini held off a strong challenge from young Dane Holger Rune, winning 6-3 4-6 6-4, while seventh seed Andrey Rublev’s strong form continued with a 7-5 6-4 success against Dominik Koepfer.

Australian Open champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis saw their winning run end in doubles, meanwhile, falling 6-3 7-6 (3) to American duo John Isner and Jack Sock.

