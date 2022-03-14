Lewis Hamilton to include mother’s maiden name Larbalestier in change of surname

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Hamilton to include mother’s maiden name Larbalestier in change of surname

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 2:29 pm
Lewis Hamilton intends to incorporate his mother Carmen’s maiden name, Larbalestier, alongside his current surname (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is in the process of changing his name.

The seven-time world champion says he intends to incorporate his mother Carmen’s maiden name, Larbalestier, alongside Hamilton.

Hamilton’s father Anthony and his mother Carmen separated when Lewis was two.

Lewis Hamilton is seeking to win an eighth world championship
Lewis Hamilton is seeking to win an eighth world championship (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hamilton invited his mother to watch him receive his knighthood from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in December.

Speaking ahead of the new Formula One season which starts in Bahrain on Sunday, Hamilton, 37, said: “I am really proud of my family’s name. My mum’s name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name.

“I don’t really fully understand the whole idea that when people get married the woman loses her name and I really want my mum’s name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”

Asked when he anticipated the change would take place, Hamilton replied: “Hopefully soon. We are working on it.”

Hamilton is gearing up for his 16th season on the grid and bidding to avenge last year’s contentions championship defeat to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

But following last week’s final test, Hamilton said he feared Mercedes were behind Red Bull and Ferrari in the pecking order and that his car would not be quick enough to fight for victories.

“Bahrain is going to be tough,” added Hamilton, who was speaking at Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday.

“I am really hoping that when I get on the call this evening – with my team at Brackley and Brixworth – they have found some tricks and ways to extract more from this car.

“There were a lot of cars that looked fast in testing. Alfa Romeo looked fast, Valtteri (Bottas) looked quick, and obviously the Red Bull looked ridiculously fast – but we are the best team.”

