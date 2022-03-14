Antonio Conte’s making the right impression on Spurs players, says Harry Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Antonio Conte’s making the right impression on Spurs players, says Harry Kane

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 7:21 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 9:29 am
Antonio Conte , left. is making the right impression on the Tottenham players, including Harry Kane, right (Adam Davy/PA)
Antonio Conte , left. is making the right impression on the Tottenham players, including Harry Kane, right (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Kane insists he and his Tottenham team-mates “cannot speak highly enough” of head coach Antonio Conte.

England captain Kane, widely expected to join Manchester City last summer in his pursuit of major honours, also said that while Conte’s evolution would take time, the club had not given up on a top-four finish this season.

Kane, whose side play at Brighton on Wednesday, told Sky Sports: “It’s not a quick fix that happens overnight, it takes time and understanding.

Harry Kane, celebrates scoring his 11th league goal of the season from the penalty spot in Saturday's defeat at Old Trafford
Harry Kane, celebrates scoring his 11th league goal of the season from the penalty spot in Saturday’s defeat at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Of course (Conte’s) mentioned he needs to talk to the club and chairman and to see what direction we need to go as a club. From my point of view, the players’ point of view, we can’t speak highly enough of him.”

Kane admitted his form dipped at the start of the season following last summer’s speculation, but said he is continuing to improve as a player under Conte.

“It was no time to panic or sulk,” Kane said. “It was a time to work hard and since Antonio’s come in, we’ve had a good understanding with each other. As a player, if you’re improving under a coach, that’s the most important thing.

“I definitely feel like I’m improving and the team is with Antonio. That motivates you to be even better. Hopefully we can end the season and give the top four a real go.”

It remains to be seen whether Kane will remain at the club beyond this season if a strong late challenge for a Champions League place fails to materialise.

Tottenham sit eighth in the table after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United, six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Kane added: “Personally, you want to be in the best competitions in the world. My focus is on this year, getting top four is the most important goal for us now.

“There are 11 games left and if we can get on a run, this is more than possible. That’s all I can control and that’s all the manager can control as well. Let’s see where we end up.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]