Serena Williams says best part of award ceremony was support shown for Ukraine

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 8:39 pm
Serena Williams says best part of CCA was the support shown for Ukraine (Chris Pizello/AP)
Serena Williams has said the best part of the Critics Choice Awards (CCA) was the support shown by the industry for the people of Ukraine.

The tennis star attended the 27th annual ceremony with sister Venus and Will Smith, who won the best actor award for his portrayal of their father in Kind Richard.

She said it felt “surreal” to attend the awards with Venus and have a film about their family nominated for best picture.

Williams shared videos and pictures of her night on her Instagram story the following day.

“So overall it was a good night but what was best about the night was so many people talking about the support they are giving the people in Ukraine,” she said.

Williams said she hoped those caught up in the conflict could “come through it” as millions continue to flee their homes in the region.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Show
Venus and Serena took to the stage to present the award for best drama series (Chris Pizzello/AP)

She also revealed she had help preparing for the CCA from her daughter Olympia and took her nephew as her date.

She arrived on the red carpet in a pearl grey Versace gown with a statement train.

A video shared to her Instagram story showed her daughter helping her gather and carry the train ahead of the show.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Press Room
Will Smith won the best actor award for Kind Richard (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Serena took to the stage along with Venus to present the CCA award for best drama series, which was won by HBO drama Succession.

She wrote on Instagram:  “It felt surreal to present with @venuswilliams at the Critics Choice Awards, the same night a film about my family was nominated for best picture.

“Thank you, THANK YOU for an unforgettable evening.”

