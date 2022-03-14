Karim Benzema at the double as Real Madrid beat Mallorca to go 10 points clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Karim Benzema at the double as Real Madrid beat Mallorca to go 10 points clear

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 10:21 pm
Karim Benzema starred for Real (Francisco Ubilla/AP)
Karim Benzema struck twice as Real Madrid went 10 points clear at the top of LaLiga with a 3-0 win at Real Mallorca.

Benzema helped himself to a double after Vinicius Junior had opened the scoring as the leaders increased their advantage over second-placed Sevilla to double figures, with arch-rivals Barcelona a further five points behind.

The Frenchman, whose hat-trick against Paris St Germain last Wednesday evening secured Madrid’s passage to the Champions League quarter-finals, was denied by keeper Sergio Rico early on, while Vedat Muriqi and Takefusa Kubo both went close for the home side inside the opening 18 minutes.

Toni Kroos gave Rico something to think about from distance with 28 minutes gone, but it was Mallorca who were denied the lead when Pablo Maffeo’s shot came back off the upright seven minutes later.

Vinicius finally made the breakthrough 10 minutes after the restart when he converted Benzema’s pass to put the visitors ahead, and he was instrumental as his side increased their lead 13 minutes from time.

The Brazilian was fouled by Brian Olivan inside the penalty area and Benzema stepped up to convert the spot-kick, and the Frenchman doubled his tally with an 82nd-minute header.

In Italy, Ciro Immobile’s penalty was enough to ease Lazio into fifth place in Serie A with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over lowly Venezia.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic went close to opening the scoring for the home side with a 15th-minute free-kick which flew just wide and Felipe Anderson missed the target from a tight angle 11 minutes before the break, but the sides headed for the dressing rooms with the deadlock unbroken.

Lazio finally took the lead 13 minutes into the second half when, after Luiz Felipe had been fouled by Domen Crnigoj inside the box, Immobile dispatched the resulting penalty and that proved decisive.

