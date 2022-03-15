On This Day in 2012: Support for Eric Abidal after liver transplant news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day in 2012: Support for Eric Abidal after liver transplant news

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 6:01 am
It was announced Eric Abidal would have to undergo a liver transplant on this day 10 years ago (Dave Thompson/PA)
It was announced Eric Abidal would have to undergo a liver transplant on this day 10 years ago (Dave Thompson/PA)

Barcelona defender Eric Abidal received messages of support from around the world on this day 10 years ago after it was revealed the defender was to have a liver transplant.

Team-mates, opposition players and fellow athletes wished Abidal the best after Barca announced the 32-year-old Frenchman would have undergo an operation in the weeks that followed, a year after having liver surgery to remove a tumour.

Carles Puyol, Barcelona captain at the time, said: “We had a meeting minutes before going on to the pitch. It was a rude awakening. Eric was at the meeting. We then talked to him, and logically that stays in the dressing room.

Eric Abidal lifts the Champions League
Eric Abidal won the Champions League with Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

“We are confident that he will come out of this. We will give him all the strength we have and we will support him and his family. I am convinced that soon he will be fine.

“He is very strong, he showed that last season and will prove it again. It’s a major blow. We had the news last season and now we get it again. But this will make us even stronger.”

Abidal had been a first-team regular for the Catalan giants during the 2011/12 season, starting 20 Primera Division games, although he had not played since suffering what was described as a hip injury while on international duty with France weeks earlier.

Barca striker David Villa said: “Giving Abidal all my support! You’ll come through this! You’re very strong. We’re all by your side. We need you in the team!”

Abidal’s fellow defender Gerard Pique also backed him to come back stronger than ever, tweeting: “And you will return as always, still the best! You are an example for all!”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas said on his Facebook account: “All the encouragement in the world to a fellow professional. It doesn’t matter the colour of the shirt that is worn, the important thing is the person. Be strong Abidal!”

Abidal had the transplant the following month then spent the next year on the sidelines, returning to action in April 2013. However, he revealed he was not offered a new contract at Barcelona and signed for Ligue 1 side Monaco a few months later.

