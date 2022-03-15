Air traffic across Germany disrupted due to walkouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Air traffic across Germany disrupted due to walkouts

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 10:19 am
A passenger runs to catch a train at the airport during a one day strike of security employees in Frankfurt (AP)
A passenger runs to catch a train at the airport during a one day strike of security employees in Frankfurt (AP)

Air travel has been disrupted across Germany as security personnel at several airports in the country staged walkouts as part of their demands for higher wages.

Numerous flights were cancelled at Frankfurt Airport due to the strike organised by trade union ver.di, the German news agency dpa reported.

Starting at 2am (1am GMT), employees of the cargo and passenger controls at Germany’s largest airport stopped working, a ver.di spokesperson said.

Only passengers with connections were able to go through security checks in Frankfurt.

A passenger in an airport
Security employees who control the flow of passengers and luggage in Frankfurt have staged the strike (AP)

Airport operator Fraport had called on all travellers hoping to board in Frankfurt not to travel to the airport.

According to Fraport, 130 of 818 flights planned for Tuesday were cancelled. Originally, about 71,000 passengers had been expected at the airport that day.

Employees at Hamburg, Stuttgart and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden airports also walked out of their jobs. In Munich, Germany’s second-largest airport, a walkout has been under way since Monday afternoon.

Other airports including Berlin, Dusseldorf and Hanover cancelled dozens of flights on Monday due to one-day strikes there.

Security staff
Security staff walk out in Frankfurt (AP)

The walkouts are part of a wage dispute between ver.di and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies.

The union is negotiating with the employers’ association for a new agreement for about 25,000 security staff nationwide.

Ver.di is demanding an increase in hourly wages of at least one euro, among other things.

Three rounds of negotiations have so far failed to produce a result. The sides plan to meet in Berlin later this week for further negotiations.

