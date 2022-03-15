Skies turn orange as dust from Sahara dumped on Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Skies turn orange as dust from Sahara dumped on Spain

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 11:17 am Updated: March 15, 2022, 3:13 pm
A red and orange tinged sky is seen over the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia (Europa Press via AP)
A red and orange tinged sky is seen over the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia (Europa Press via AP)

Spanish officials have issued extremely poor air quality ratings for Madrid and a large swathe of the country after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped dust after crossing the Mediterranean.

Spain’s national air quality index qualified the capital and large parts of the south-east coast as “extremely unfavourable” – its worst rating.

Dust cleaning in Madrid
A worker cleans the dust from the Sahara desert at Sol square in Madrid (AP)

Spain’s weather service described the dust storm from the Sahara as “extraordinary and very intense”, while adding that it was unclear if it was the worst episode of its kind on record.

The service forecast that the dust will continue to accumulate through until Wednesday and could reach northwards as far as the Netherlands and north-western Germany.

Orange sky in Spain
An orange sky is seen over a building in Navares, south eastern Spain (Europa Press via AP)

Many Spaniards awoke on Tuesday to find a layer of red dust covering terraces, streets and cars.

The sky in the capital and other cities had a gritty tinge to them. Visibility in Madrid and cities like Granada and Leon was reduced to 2.5 miles, the weather service said.

Emergency authorities have recommended citizens use face masks if they go outside, and avoid outdoor exercise.

Spain Weather
Spanish authorities issued extremely poor air quality ratings for a large swathe of Spain (AP)

The wave of hot air has also affected the air quality in areas north of Madrid, as far west as in Spain’s Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, where these events are more frequent, and in the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean.

The weather service said that the mass of hot air from Africa, which was brought in by a storm that delivered some much-needed rain for drought-hit Spain, has also pushed up temperatures in some areas to 20C.

Ruben del Campo, a spokesman for Spain’s weather service, said that while it was unclear if climate change had a direct link to this episode, the expansion of the Sahara desert over the past century has increased the potential for larger dust storm events in Europe.

He also said that the increasingly turbulent weather patterns linked to climate change could play a part.

“There are many concerns regarding the impact that climate change is having on the patterns of the frequency and intensity of the storms that favour the arrival of dust to our country,” Mr del Campo said.

