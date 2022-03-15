Manchester United looking at options for Old Trafford redevelopment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester United looking at options for Old Trafford redevelopment

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 12:27 pm
Manchester United are looking at options to redevelop Old Trafford (Nigel French/PA)
Manchester United are looking at options to redevelop Old Trafford (Nigel French/PA)

Manchester United are meeting with companies to discuss a variety of ideas for the redevelopment of Old Trafford.

It has been reported that one of the options under consideration involves a complete demolition and rebuild of the existing stadium.

Less drastic alternatives could involve the South Stand being redeveloped with further expansion taking place on the other three sides.

United have indicated it is premature to talk about specific proposals until a ‘master planner’ has been appointed for the process.

The Old Trafford stadium opened in 1910
The Old Trafford stadium opened in 1910 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

With parts of the 74,000-capacity arena showing signs of age, the club recognise the need to upgrade Old Trafford and improve the matchday experience for supporters.

They have been listening to ideas about how to achieve this and have promised to consult with fans throughout the process.

Rebuilding the stadium would be hugely disruptive but has been suggested because the South Stand is bordered by a working railway line, which makes outwards expansion on that side impossible.

The south side of the ground is flanked by a railway line
The south side of the ground is flanked by a railway line (Dave Thompson/PA)

The club’s chief operating officer Collette Roche stated the club’s current position at a fans forum on February 25.

She said: “Turning to stadium development, since our last meeting we have been assessing the capabilities of globally-leading consultants who want to help us develop a ‘masterplan’ for the modernisation of Old Trafford, with the ultimate aim of improving the matchday experience for fans.

“We have met with companies across a range of disciplines, including architecture, engineering, construction, crowd modelling, transport, security and many more.

“We are hoping to appoint our preferred partners in the coming weeks; following this, we will be able to formally kick-off phase one of the project, which will be focused on establishing the vision and objectives for the masterplan.”

