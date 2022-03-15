Sri Lanka protesters take to streets of capital amid ongoing economic crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka’s capital have demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the country suffers its worst economic crisis within memory.

Tens of thousands of people gathered outside the president’s office in Colombo, led by supporters of opposition party the United People’s Force.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa told the demonstration that it marked the beginning of a campaign to oust the government.

Supporters of Sri Lanka’s main opposition sit on the fence of the Chinese owned Port City project in the capital (AP)

“You have been suffering now for two years. Can you suffer further?” he told the large crowd carrying signs and anti-government banners.

Mr Premadasa described the sitting government as “evil” and blamed it for many of the country’s economic woes.

Demonstrators accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to shortages of essentials like fuel, cooking gas, milk powder and medicines.

Sri Lanka is struggling to pay for imports as its foreign reserves are at an all-time low.

Demonstrators have called for the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa (AP)

Mr Rajapaksa is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday. He is expected to speak about the economic crisis and possible solutions.

Fuel shortages have badly affected transportation within the country, including the movement of essential supplies, and have led to hours-long daily power cuts.

In the face of the fiscal crisis, Sri Lanka’s Central Bank floated the national currency last week, resulting in its devaluation by 36% and a further sharp rise in prices.

Authorities have expanded a list of banned imports to include some fruits and milk products, alongside the existing ban on imports of cars, floor tiles and other products, to staunch the outflow of foreign currency.

Sri Lanka’s fiscal crisis is partly driven by outstanding foreign debts of some seven billion dollars (£5.3 billion).