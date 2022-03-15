Sri Lanka protesters take to streets of capital amid ongoing economic crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Sri Lanka protesters take to streets of capital amid ongoing economic crisis

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 4:17 pm
Supporters of Sri Lanka’s main opposition burn placards during a protest outside the president’s office in Colombo (AP)
Supporters of Sri Lanka’s main opposition burn placards during a protest outside the president’s office in Colombo (AP)

Anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka’s capital have demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the country suffers its worst economic crisis within memory.

Tens of thousands of people gathered outside the president’s office in Colombo, led by supporters of opposition party the United People’s Force.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa told the demonstration that it marked the beginning of a campaign to oust the government.

Sri Lanka Protest
Supporters of Sri Lanka’s main opposition sit on the fence of the Chinese owned Port City project in the capital (AP)

“You have been suffering now for two years. Can you suffer further?” he told the large crowd carrying signs and anti-government banners.

Mr Premadasa described the sitting government as “evil” and blamed it for many of the country’s economic woes.

Demonstrators accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to shortages of essentials like fuel, cooking gas, milk powder and medicines.

Sri Lanka is struggling to pay for imports as its foreign reserves are at an all-time low.

Sri Lanka Protest
Demonstrators have called for the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa (AP)

Mr Rajapaksa is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday. He is expected to speak about the economic crisis and possible solutions.

Fuel shortages have badly affected transportation within the country, including the movement of essential supplies, and have led to hours-long daily power cuts.

In the face of the fiscal crisis, Sri Lanka’s Central Bank floated the national currency last week, resulting in its devaluation by 36% and a further sharp rise in prices.

Authorities have expanded a list of banned imports to include some fruits and milk products, alongside the existing ban on imports of cars, floor tiles and other products, to staunch the outflow of foreign currency.

Sri Lanka’s fiscal crisis is partly driven by outstanding foreign debts of some seven billion dollars (£5.3 billion).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal