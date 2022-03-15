Russian prosecutors seek 13-year prison sentence for Kremlin opponent Navalny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russian prosecutors seek 13-year prison sentence for Kremlin opponent Navalny

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 4:28 pm
Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link (AP)
Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link (AP)

Russian authorities are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a trial Kremlin critics see as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin’s most ardent foe in prison for as long as possible.

Navalny, who is already serving two and a half years in a penal colony east of Moscow, has been charged with fraud and contempt of court.

The prosecution accuses him of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge during a previous trial.

Photographers take images of the proceedings
Journalists take pictures from a TV monitor showing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaking via a video link during a court session in Pokrov (AP)

Navalny has rejected the allegations as politically motivated.

In their closing arguments on Tuesday, the prosecution asked for 13 years in a maximum security prison for the anti-corruption crusader and a 1.2 million-rouble (roughly £8,200) fine.

It is not immediately clear if Navalny is expected to serve this sentence concurrently with his current punishment, or on top of it.

Navalny’s top ally, Leonid Volkov, who has left Russia where he is facing multiple criminal cases himself, claimed in a Facebook post that the authorities want the politician to remain in prison “until the end of the life of one of the two people – Navalny himself or Vladimir Putin”.

Navalny waves to supporters
Navalny waves to journalists and supporters via a video link, as he stands next to his wife Yulia and his lawyers during a court session in Pokrov (AP)

After the prosecution’s closing arguments, the judge announced a brief recess before hearing the defence’s statements.

The trial, which opened exactly a month ago, unfolded in a makeshift courtroom in the prison colony hours away from Moscow where Navalny is serving a sentence for parole violations.

Navalny’s supporters have criticised the authorities’ decision to move the proceedings there from a courthouse in Moscow, saying it has effectively limited access to the proceedings for the media and supporters.

Navalny, 45, has appeared at hearings wearing prison garb and made several elaborate speeches during the trial, decrying the charges against him as bogus.

Navalny court footage
Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court (AP)

He was arrested in January 2021 immediately upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months convalescing from a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, a claim Russian officials vehemently denied.

Shortly after the arrest, a court sentenced him to two and a half years in jail over the parole violations stemming from a 2014 suspended sentence in a fraud case that Navalny insists was politically driven.

Following Navalny’s imprisonment, authorities unleashed a sweeping crackdown on his associates and supporters.

His closest allies have left Russia after facing multiple criminal charges, and his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of nearly 40 regional offices were outlawed as extremist – a designation that exposes people involved to prosecution.

Last month, Russian officials added Navalny and a number of his associates to a state registry of extremists and terrorists.

Several criminal cases have been launched against Navalny individually, leading his associates to suggest the Kremlin intends to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

Members of Navalny’s defence team have complained they were not allowed to bring mobile phones or laptops containing case files into the courtroom at the penal colony.

