EU imposes sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

EU imposes sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 6:01 pm
Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

The European Union has imposed sanctions on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s close allies.

The EU included the Russian oligarch in its updated list of individuals facing an asset freeze and travel bans over their role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old Abramovich had already been punished in the UK by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Government last week.

The aluminium magnate was among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen under British sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich has also been suspended as director of the Premier League club.

The EU said Abramovich “has had privileged access to the (Russian) president, and has maintained very good relations with him. This connection with the Russian leader helped him to maintain his considerable wealth”.

The European Council added 15 individuals and nine entities to its list of people and bodies sanctioned.

According to the 27-nation bloc, Abramovich’s connection with Putin helped him maintain his fortune, while the oligarch’s economic activities provided substantial revenues to the Russian government.

“He is a major shareholder of the steel group Evraz, which is one of Russia’s largest taxpayers,” the European Council said.

“He has therefore been benefiting from Russian decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Crimea or the destabilisation of Ukraine.”

In addition to his Russian passport, Abramovich also holds Portuguese citizenship, so it is unclear how a travel ban within the EU would affect his capacity to move freely in the region.

The EU sanctions against Abramovich were announced a day after a BBC investigation revealed new evidence about alleged corrupt deals that made the Russian businessman’s fortune.

According to the BBC, Abramovich made billions after buying an oil company from the Russian government in a rigged auction in 1995.

The broadcaster said he paid around 250 million dollars for Sibneft, before selling it back to the Russian government for 13 billion dollars in 2005.

Abramovich’s lawyers said there is no basis for alleging he has amassed very substantial wealth through criminality.

Following a meeting of EU heads of state and government last week, the bloc decided to impose a fourth package of measures in retaliation for Russia’s invasion

The European Council said it decided to sanction “key oligarchs, lobbyists and propagandists pushing the Kremlin’s narrative on the situation in Ukraine”.

The sanctions on Abramovich are also affecting his football club. Under the UK Government action, Chelsea will operate through the end of this season with a special “Russia Regulations” licence that among other restrictions prohibits the team from selling new tickets or merchandise, or signing new players.

The club’s future was already in doubt before Abramovich, whose two billion dollar (£1.53 billion) investment in Chelsea over 19 years transformed the team into a force in European football, was sanctioned.

He had put the club up for sale amid growing calls that sanctions be imposed on a person the government has labelled a “pro-Kremlin oligarch” linked to “destabilising … undermining and threatening” Ukraine.

EU officials said the bloc does not have plans to impose sanctions on Chelsea.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]