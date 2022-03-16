Ralf Rangnick says referee made it easy for Atletico to do ‘time-wasting antics’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralf Rangnick says referee made it easy for Atletico to do ‘time-wasting antics’

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 12:11 am
Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ralf Rangnick accused the officials of making it “pretty easy” for Atletico Madrid to run down the clock with their “time-wasting antics” as Manchester United tumbled out of the Champions League.

Three weeks on from securing a scarcely-deserved 1-1 draw in Spain, Old Trafford was rocking as the Red Devils attempted to reach the quarter-finals for just the third time in a decade.

But a bright United start petered out and Renan Lodi put Atleti ahead as half-time approached, with Diego Simeone’s wily, well-drilled side sitting deep and keeping the hosts at bay in a scoreless second half.

The 1-0 win secured the Spanish side’s progress to the quarter-finals and interim boss Rangnick could not hide his frustration with referee Slavko Vincic afterwards.

“I think we played a good first half,” the German said. “All those things that we planned to do in that first half the team did.

“The only thing that we didn’t achieve is convert that energetic performance into the first goal and against a team like Atletico it’s highly important you score the first goal yourself.

“If you don’t do that, then it’s even more important not to concede a goal and we conceded just before half-time that goal in a transitional moment.

“I believe there was a foul on Anthony Elanga before that, but the referee and linesman didn’t see it that way. That’s why we were 1-0 down at half-time.

“I think we shouldn’t have been 1-0 down at half-time. We were the better team in the first half but, as I said, it’s important to score first, even more so against a team like Atletico.

“In the second half, I don’t know if the game was played for more than two minutes without being interrupted with someone lying on the floor.

“I think there were some curious refereeing decisions – I wouldn’t necessarily say they were decisive, maybe the one before they scored.

Diego Simeone runs off in celebration
Diego Simeone runs off in celebration (Martin Rickett/PA)

“But I think he made it pretty easy for Atletico to do their time-wasting antics and that didn’t make it any easier for us.

“It was frustrating, difficult for us in the second half. We tried everything.

“We had two or three moments after set pieces but from normal play we didn’t create that many chances.”

Rangnick did not believe his team showed naivety in the second half, saying Atletico are probably “the champions of that style of football” as he highlighted that it is not easy to “break through that wall”.

United’s five changes could not bring about an equaliser as their final route to silverware ended, leaving them to focus on their uphill battle for a top-four finish.

“It’s unusual to not play a single game in two-and-a-half weeks, even more so in this league when you play every three days,” Rangnick said.

United were beaten on Tuesday
United were beaten on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We have 85 per cent of the squad on international duty and most of them only coming back Tuesday and Wednesday, so in the end we will (have) three days in order to prepare for the Leicester game.

“In the league the situation is pretty clear – out of those nine games, we have to win most of those nine games.

“For sure we have to win at Arsenal but the only way to finish fourth at the end is to win most of those nine games.”

Atletico fans’ celebrations could be heard in the background as the press conferences got under way at Old Trafford, where objects were thrown at Simeone as he ran straight down the tunnel at full-time.

“When I came off the pitch, I ran because I was happy and I like to enjoy it in the dressing room, so I don’t know what happened (with objects being thrown at me),” the Atleti boss said.

“All I was thinking about was getting into the changing room to the dressing room, and I was really happy.

“We managed to hit them on the counter and hurt them. That gave us a positive result.

“In the second half, we continued to control the game. And we felt more comfortable – we know that our opponent play well on the counter attack, so we tried to reduce spaces.

“Collectively, there was some great effort put in by our centre-backs and it was a collective performance. I didn’t really have to make changes because the work was so good collectively today.”

