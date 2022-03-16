Harriet Dart knocked out of Indian Wells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harriet Dart knocked out of Indian Wells

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 12:09 am
Harriet Dart is set to break into the top 100 for the first time (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Great Britain’s Harriet Dart saw her fine run at Indian Wells end with defeat to Madison Keys in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Dart, 25, is set to break into the top 100 for the first time after her progress in California, which included victory over world number 18 Elina Svitolina.

Having come through qualifying to reach the main draw at one of the WTA tour’s biggest events, Dart is already set to rise to at least 99th in the rankings.

The run at Indian Wells will see her become the British number two behind Emma Raducanu, moving above Heather Watson.

Australian Open semi-finalist Keys proved a match too far as the 25th seed progressed 6-1 6-4 in just over an hour to reach the quarter-finals in Indian Wells for the first time.

Keys goes on to meet number three seed Iga Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, in the last eight after the Pole came from behind to defeat Angelique Kerber 4-6 6-2 6-3.

Simona Halep defeated fellow Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-1 6-4 and goes on to play Petra Martic for a place in the semi-finals.

