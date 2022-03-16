Tigers rescued from Argentina get new home in South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tigers rescued from Argentina get new home in South Africa

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 8:27 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 9:07 am
A family of four tigers rescued from confinement in Argentina have been given a new home in South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Four Bengal tigers rescued from years of captivity in a train carriage in Argentina have been released into open-air enclosures in South Africa.

After a journey of more than 70 hours from Argentina, the tigers stepped from their crates into open-air enclosures at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem in South Africa’s central Free State province.

Four Paws mission leader Dr Amir Khalil watches as a tiger is released into an enclosure at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Visibly curious about their new homes, the tigers quickly surveyed the boundaries of their fenced-in areas, about 80 square yards in size, and enjoyed chunks of meat put out as a welcome treat.

The tigers’ arrival in South Africa on Saturday was the culmination of years of planning by the international animal welfare organisation Four Paws, said Dr Amir Khalil, mission leader and veterinarian.

“I was more excited than the tigers,” he said, adding that they had expected the big cats to be reluctant to leave their containers. “But they got out immediately. They wanted to discover the place, to smell the grass, to taste it.”

He said the tigers’ activity showed they intend “to defend, to secure a new place. So they need some time now to calm down, and they still have a long way to learn about the area and the new territory”.

A tiger inside a crate at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)

The tigers are currently kept as pairs in two separate enclosures, a plan that appears to have gone smoothly so far.

Over the next weeks and months, the tigers will be monitored and get any necessary veterinary care, Dr Khalil said.

“We will start coming here often and feeding them, getting them used to all our staff and our caretakers so that they learn to know what is our routine and when they start relaxing,” he added.

A tiger is released into its new home at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)

The next step will be to release the tigers to bigger enclosures that cover several acres, said Hildegard Pirker, manager of the Lionsrock sanctuary, where more than 100 lions, leopards, tigers and a cheetah are living.

All the enclosures include open grassland with bushes and trees and protected natural areas where the animals can rest and shelter from the elements, according to Lionsrock.

The tigers were rescued after spending years in captivity in a train carriage in Argentina (Themba Hadebe/AP)

The enclosures are circular in shape and follow the natural shape of the land so that the cats do not feel they are in a corner.

The animals have been rescued from circuses, zoos, the entertainment industry and private captivity from all over the world including Austria, Bulgaria, Congo, France, Gaza, Germany, Iraq, Jordan, Romania, Serbia, South Africa, Switzerland, Syria, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

