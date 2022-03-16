WHO: Worldwide Covid deaths fell 17% last week, but cases rising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

WHO: Worldwide Covid deaths fell 17% last week, but cases rising

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 10:43 am
The World Health Organisation said the number of new coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 17% in the last week but Covid-19 infections rose (Altaf Qadri/AP)
The World Health Organisation said the number of new coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 17% in the last week but Covid-19 infections rose (Altaf Qadri/AP)

The number of new coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 17% in the last week but Covid-19 infections rose, reversing a decline in cases that first began in January, according to the World Health Organisation.

In the UN health agency’s weekly report on the pandemic issued late on Tuesday, the WHO said there were more than 11 million new Covid infections last week – about an 8% rise – and 43,000 new deaths.

The number of Covid deaths globally has been dropping for the past three weeks.

The biggest increases in cases were seen in the Western Pacific and Africa, where infections rose by 29% and 12% respectively.

Elsewhere, cases dropped by more than 20% in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas. In Europe, cases inched up by about 2%.

The WHO said those numbers “should be interpreted with caution”.

It noted that many countries are changing their Covid-19 testing strategies as they come out of the acute phase of the pandemic, and are testing far less than previously, meaning that many new cases are going undetected.

In recent weeks, countries including Sweden and the UK have announced plans to drop widespread testing, saying the massive investment is no longer worth the effort.

Nevertheless, infections, hospital admissions and deaths have increased slightly in Britain, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant.

Another contributing factor has been the suspension of nearly all Covid protocols as more people stop wearing face masks and gather in larger numbers.

Virus Outbreak China
Residents queue at a Covid test centre in Beijing, near a banner reading ‘Wear your mask properly, keep a metre apart’ (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The WHO noted that although Covid cases have been dropping in numerous regions, the Western Pacific has seen rising numbers since December.

On Monday, China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit north-eastern province and mobilised military reservists, as the fast-spreading “stealth Omicron” variant fuels the country’s biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Officials also locked down the southern city of Shenzhen, which has 17.5 million people and is a major tech and finance hub that borders Hong Kong – which itself has reported some of the highest Covid death rates recently.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal