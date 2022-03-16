Japan to fully lift coronavirus restrictions as infections slow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Japan to fully lift coronavirus restrictions as infections slow

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 11:23 am
(Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
(Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Japan’s Prime Minister has announced plans to fully lift coronavirus restrictions on March 21 as new infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant slow.

The Covid-19 restrictions currently in place in 18 prefectures, including the Tokyo area, will end on Monday as planned, Fumio Kishida said at a news conference on Wednesday, as his government seeks to cautiously expand consumer activity to help the badly damaged economy get back on track.

It will be the first time Japan has been free of virus restrictions since early January.

Daily caseloads have steadily declined in the country in recent weeks after surging to new highs exceeding 100,000 in early February. New cases have fallen by about half.

While Omicron causes mild symptoms in most people and the fatality rate remains low, the latest wave is the deadliest one so far in Japan because the total number of patients were many times higher than in earlier waves.

Nevertheless, deaths in Japan have totalled about 26,000 since the pandemic began two years ago, significantly lower than many other countries.

Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life
A lion statue in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo has been given a face mask (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Most victims were elderly patients whose underlying illnesses rapidly worsened after contracting the virus, experts said.

Mr Kishida has faced criticism that he delayed booster vaccinations until all municipalities were ready, allowing the virus to quickly spread.

His government has since opened mass inoculation centres to speed up the booster programme.

About 72% of people aged 65 or older have received their third jabs, but overall booster vaccines have reached only a third of the population.

Experts urge caution after the lifting of restrictions due to the possibility of a resurgence of infections. A subvariant of Omicron is gradually replacing the primary strain around the country.

In some areas, hospital bed occupancy rates still exceed 50%, and oral antiviral pills are not reaching as many people as expected.

Although Mr Kishida’s government has pledged to secure millions of doses of the two imported oral pills, they are not widely used. One is rather large and hard to swallow, and another cannot be combined with many other drugs.

The ongoing Covid restrictions are largely limited to restaurants, where shorter service hours have been requested.

The general public is also asked to work from home and avoid parties and large events, as well as to wear face masks while in public places and follow other basic anti-virus measures.

