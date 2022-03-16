Saharan dust storm covering Spain spreads to France and Portugal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saharan dust storm covering Spain spreads to France and Portugal

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 11:49 am
A worker cleans the dust from the Sahara desert in Sol square in Madrid, Spain (Manu Fernandez/AP)
A worker cleans the dust from the Sahara desert in Sol square in Madrid, Spain (Manu Fernandez/AP)

A huge dust storm swirling over Europe from the Sahara desert made it hard to breathe in large parts of Spain for a second day on Wednesday, and left a film of dirt on cars and buildings in France and Portugal.

The European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said it is tracking the large cloud that has “degraded air quality across large parts of Spain, Portugal and France”.

While Spain is bearing the brunt of the storm, the dust spread much further afield, dumping ochre-coloured blobs on cars in Paris after mixing with falling rain, and coating buildings in Lisbon with a fine powder.

Spain’s national weather service said the particles could reach as far north as the Netherlands and western Germany.

The area of Spain rated by its national air quality index as “extremely unfavourable” – its worst rating – expanded from the start of the storm on Tuesday to include most of the nation’s southern and central regions, including Madrid and other major cities like Seville.

Authorities recommended people wear face masks – still widely in use because of the coronavirus pandemic – and avoid outdoor exercise, especially those suffering respiratory diseases.

Madrid’s sky was tinged a dirty grey, with visibility reduced for a large swathe of the country.

Spain Weather
People in Sol square in Madrid, Spain, after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped loads of dust (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Municipal cleaners swept up the dust from city streets, and photos on social media included images of red-tinged snow on a mountain range near Madrid.

In Spain’s south, the dust mixed with rain to produce mud.

Ruben del Campo, spokesman for Spain’s weather service, said the largest quantities of air-borne dust will accumulate in south-east and central regions on Wednesday afternoon.

“The air will then begin to clear little by little, although some floating dust will reach the Canary Islands (in the Atlantic Ocean) over the weekend,” he said.

To the relief of farmers, the storm front that pulled in the African dust is also forecast to bring more rain over the coming days to Spain’s parched fields and descending reservoirs.

