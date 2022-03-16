Man Utd forward Anthony Elanga included in Sweden squad for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Man Utd forward Anthony Elanga included in Sweden squad for the first time

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 1:33 pm
Anthony Elanga has received his first senior Sweden call-up (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United academy graduate Anthony Elanga has been called up to Sweden’s senior squad for the first time.

The 19-year-old forward has been a rare positive in a disappointing season at Old Trafford, scoring three goals in 18 appearances.

Elanga scored at Atletico Madrid three weeks ago and started Tuesday’s last-16 second leg defeat to the Spanish side, which has been followed by a first Sweden call-up.

Until now part of the under-21 squad, he has been included in Janne Andersson’s squad for this month’s World Cup play-offs.

“We have followed Anthony closely and he has made a positive impression both in the under-21 national team and in the club team,” the Sweden coach said. “We have had some contact recently and it will be fun to get him in.”

Elanga’s father Joseph played in Sweden for Malmo and represented Cameroon, including going to the 1998 World Cup.

