Six university golfers and their coach die in head-on crash in Texas

Six members of a New Mexico university golf team and their coach were among nine people who died in a head-on collision in Texas, police said.

A pick-up truck crossed the centre line of a two-lane road in Andrews County and crashed into a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams, said Sergeant Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Six students and a faculty member were killed in the crash along with the driver and a passenger in the pick-up truck, Blanco said.

Two students were taken by helicopter to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.

Emergency responders at the scene of the crash in which nine people died (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)

“It’s a very tragic scene,” Blanco said. “It’s very, very tragic.”

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state’s border with Texas.

The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament on Tuesday at Midland College, about 315 miles west of Dallas.

“We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students’ lives and their coach,” university president Quint Thurman said in a statement.

The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and counselling and religious services would be available on campus.

The crash happened in the same area — but not the same road — where three people were killed in November when a pick-up truck crashed into a school bus carrying members of the Andrews High School band.

The high school’s band director, the school bus driver and the driver of the pick-up truck all died in that crash.