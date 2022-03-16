England’s Charlie Ewels handed three-week ban following red card against Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

England’s Charlie Ewels handed three-week ban following red card against Ireland

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 3:17 pm
Charlie Ewels has been banned for three weeks after his red card against Ireland (David Davies/PA)
England second row Charlie Ewels has been banned for three weeks after his 82-second sending-off in the Six Nations against Ireland on Saturday.

An independent judicial committee ruled that a number of mitigating factors enabled Ewels to avoid a longer ban based on World Rugby’s regulations concerning contact with the head.

The ruling means Ewels will miss England’s next match against France on March 19 as well as Bath’s games against Sale and Worcester Warriors this month – although the final match may also be substituted if Ewels undertakes a coaching intervention programme.

England v Ireland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Charlie Ewels was sent off after just 82 seconds at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)

In a statement, the panel said it had determined that “the act of foul play was reckless as a result of the player’s poor tackle technique”, and noted that Ewels had admitted his tackle had been worthy of a red card.

The statement added: “The player never lowers, or attempts to lower, his body height before contact with the ball carrier resulting in a forceful clash of heads.

“The player had a good line of sight of the ball carrier and was in control of his actions coming into contact. There was no sudden and significant drop or movement by the ball carrier prior to contact.

England v Ireland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Eddie Jones will be without Charlie Ewels for England’s next match against France (Andrew Matthews/PA)

On that basis, the Committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head. This resulted in a starting point of a six-week suspension.

“Having acknowledged mitigating factors including, the player’s early acceptance of the red card, his remorse and contrition for his offending, his relatively unblemished disciplinary record over a long playing career and his good character and conduct at the hearing, the committee reduced the six-week entry point by three weeks, resulting in a sanction of three weeks.”

England battled well in the match despite Ewels’ early departure but ultimately fell to a 32-15 defeat.

