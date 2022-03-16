Centurion Club in St Albans to stage first event of controversial Super League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Centurion Club in St Albans to stage first event of controversial Super League

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 4:33 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 6:34 pm
Greg Norman hopes the Saudi-backed Super League will find a permanent place on the golf calendar (Nick Potts/PA)
Greg Norman hopes the Saudi-backed Super League will find a permanent place on the golf calendar (Nick Potts/PA)

The Centurion Club in St Albans will host the first event of the lucrative and controversial Saudi-backed golf Super League in June.

The league has announced its eight-tournament schedule, called the LIV Golf Invitational, which boasts a total prize fund of USD250million, and which will also stage events in the US, Bangkok and Jeddah.

The league’s commissioner, Greg Norman, says he has sent invitations to over 250 players, and has insisted they will be able to continue to fulfil their existing commitments.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy has declared the new league ‘dead in the water’ (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Norman said: “Our events are truly additive to the world of golf. We have done our best to create a schedule that allows players to play elsewhere, while still participating in our events.

“I believe players will increasingly make progress in achieving their right to play where they want. We will help in any way possible and will provide golfers with opportunities to achieve their full potential.”

The PGA Tour has threatened to ban players who sign up for the new Saudi league from its events, whilst a number of other leading names have distanced themselves from the prospect.

They include Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, whilst Rory McIlroy has already declared the league “dead in the water”.

The inaugural event is scheduled to start on June 9, in the week immediately prior to the start of the US Open. Further events will take place in Portland and New Jersey in July, Boston and Chicago in September, and Bangkok and Jeddah the following month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]