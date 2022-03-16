Cameron Smith pulls out of Dell Match Play to spend more time with family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Smith pulls out of Dell Match Play to spend more time with family

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 6:07 pm
Australian Cameron Smith produced a rollercoaster final round at Sawgrass (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Australian Cameron Smith produced a rollercoaster final round at Sawgrass (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Cameron Smith has announced his withdrawal from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to take a break following victory at the Players Championship.

The Australian shrugged off weather delays which had hampered the opening rounds at Sawgrass to close with a rollercoaster 66 and finish at 13 under par ahead of overnight leader Anirban Lahiri and England’s Paul Casey.

The 28-year-old was watched at Sawgrass by his mother Sharon and sister Mel, whom he had not seen in more than two years because of travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Smith claimed the 3.6million US Dollars (£2.77m) prize money, along with three-year exemptions to the Masters, US Open and the Open, but will not be making a swift return to action.

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour released a statement on Smith’s behalf explaining the reasons behind his decision not to compete in Austin, Texas.

“Regretfully, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s Dell Match Play. We had a long extended week at the Players and I just needed a little break,” Smith said.

“I am enjoying my last week with mum and my sister Mel prior to them departing home for Australia. Been 2+ years since the last time we’ve been together.

“Came down to more time practicing ‘or’ an extra couple days with my family. Easy choice.

“My best to all in 2022. Looking forward to returning to Austin in 2023.”

Smith could now look to take part in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio ahead of the Masters, which starts at Augusta on April 7.

