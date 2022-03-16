Lord Coe joins Sir Martin Broughton consortium bid to take control of Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lord Coe joins Sir Martin Broughton consortium bid to take control of Chelsea

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 8:01 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 9:34 pm
Lord Sebastian Coe is a lifelong Chelsea fan (David Davies/PA)
Lord Sebastian Coe has joined Sir Martin Broughton’s consortium bid to buy Chelsea.

The 2012 London Olympics chief has thrown his weight behind former Liverpool chairman Broughton’s attempt to take control of the Blues.

Coe would take a seat on Chelsea’s board should Broughton be successful in his candidacy to buy the Stamford Bridge club, the PA news agency understands.

Lord Coe in the Stamford Bridge stands with Chelsea’s Bruce Buck, righ
The 65-year-old’s sports administration status as World Athletics president adds serious clout to Broughton’s candidacy for the Blues.

Coe hailed Broughton as the perfect person to take the Chelsea helm when current owner Roman Abramovich departs.

“I am certain that Sir Martin is the right man to lead Chelsea Football Club into its next chapter,” Coe told the PA news agency.

“He has an exceptional track record in British business, as well as unrivalled experience in shepherding Liverpool out of a very difficult situation.

“He has the vision, acumen and financial backing to ensure our club’s future success, keeping Chelsea Football Club at the top of European football and challenging for trophies.

“But most importantly, like me, he is a lifelong Chelsea supporter and Shed End season-ticket holder. I know that this bid is for the millions of Chelsea fans around the world. We love our club and will always put the fans first.”

Lord Coe is looking to take a position on the Stamford Bridge board (Steven Paston/PA

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Vladimir Putin’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old was sanctioned by the Government last week, with all his UK assets frozen. Chelsea have been allowed to keep operating but under a stringent Downing Street licence.

British athletics great Coe won 1500m gold at the 1980 and 1984 Olympics in a glittering track career, before excelling in sports administration.

Coe was an ambassador for London’s 2012 Olympics bid and then a member of the board for the bid company.

Broughton ran British American Tobacco before chairing British Airways.

The high-profile British business figure now chairs private investment firm Sports Investment Partners.

Broughton helped steer Liverpool to the Reds’ current period of prosperity when he took the chairmanship on a short-term basis in 2010.

Sir Martin Broughton, left, is leading a consortium bid to buy Chelsea (PA)

The accomplished businessman helped user in current Anfield owners Tom Werner’s Fenway Sports Group.

The 74-year-old former British Airways chairman revealed his delight at bringing Chelsea fan Coe on board for his bid to buy the Blues.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Lord Coe to our bid. His reputation speaks for itself, and he will bring phenomenal insight, leadership and sporting knowledge to Chelsea Football Club,” said Broughton.

