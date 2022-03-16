Antonio Conte: World-class striker Harry Kane can break more records at Spurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Antonio Conte: World-class striker Harry Kane can break more records at Spurs

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 10:59 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 11:04 pm
Harry Kane netted against Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane netted against Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

Antonio Conte has told Harry Kane he can fulfil his goalscoring ambitions in his Tottenham team after the England captain entered the Premier League record books.

Kane’s second-half strike in the 2-0 win at Brighton saw him become the record away goalscorer with 95 while also overtaking Frank Lampard to go fifth in the overall list with 178.

The 28-year-old, whose future is sure to be in the spotlight at the end of the season, has said Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals is in his sights and Conte says he can help him overhaul it if he stays at Spurs.

“We are very happy because Harry is scoring a lot. He started this season and he struggled a bit because he didn’t score a lot,” the Italian said.

“Now we are very happy because as a manager I know that I have a world-class striker that in every game he can score.

“To have Harry in your team makes you stronger. Harry is starting to understand with this team, with the way we are playing, he has every game many chances to improve his record and score and to enjoy.

“I am seeing that he is enjoying to play with us together and with his team-mates and with this way we are playing.”

Cristian Romero put Spurs ahead in the first half as Conte’s men restated their position in the top-four race.

Harry Kane celebrates his goal by kicking a bottle
Harry Kane celebrated his goal by kicking a bottle (Adam Davy/PA)

They are now three points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand, while Spurs host West Ham on Sunday.

“The win means we are improving and we are trying to go in another step to try to be very close to the top of the table,” Conte said.

“It is right to have ambition and I put ambition to my players because it is important to have a target, a difficult target for sure because to reach the fourth place is not simple, it will be very difficult, at this moment we are ready to fight for every game, then sometimes it can happen that we lose the game like at United where we didn’t deserve to lose.

“We are showing great improvement and this is good for the present and the future. On Sunday we will have a crucial game against West Ham.

“They have the same target and we are talking about a team that in the last season they arrived before us, they are playing Europa League.

“To get three points on Sunday will be very important to continue to have a hope to reach fourth place.”

In contrast Brighton are in freefall, having lost their last six games.

Boss Graham Potter says the international break has come at a good time for his team.

“We need the time to reset it has been a tough few weeks, sometimes as human beings in that moment little things don’t go your way and you are not quite on the front foot as you would be,” he said.

Brighton concede
Brighton have lost their last six games (Adam Davy/PA)

“You have to credit the opponent, they played well today and they have got top, top players. The quality difference was there. We just weren’t good enough on the night.

“When you have had defeats you are not as confident as you could be. It’s not an excuse but it is understandable.

“You have to look at everything, that’s for sure. What we need to do is use the time to reset, to clear the head and get away from where we’re at the moment.

“We have to use the pain we are feeling at the moment.”

