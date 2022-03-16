Thomas Tuchel focused on on-field success as Chelsea advance in Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Thomas Tuchel focused on on-field success as Chelsea advance in Champions League

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 11:47 pm
Thomas Tuchel has faced a tough few weeks (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
Thomas Tuchel had to fight to protect his buoyant mood after seeing Chelsea reach the Champions League quarter-finals when told of potential future fan absences facing the Blues.

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta netted to send the defending champions into the Champions League last eight with a 4-1 aggregate win over Lille.

Burak Yilmaz fired a penalty for Lille at a raucous Stade Pierre Mauroy but Chelsea hit back to power through after a 2-1 victory on the night in France.

Roman Abramovich’s UK and now EU sanctions amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to bite hard for the Blues, who cannot sell any new tickets to supporters.

Now UEFA expect Chelsea will not be able to have any fans at future Champions League matches while Abramovich is the club’s owner.

Chelsea’s sale continues to move apace, and the Stamford Bridge club could even have a new owner by the Champions League’s April quarter-finals.

A new face in the owner’s seat would alleviate the threat of behind-closed-doors matches, but Tuchel was in no mood to speculate after Chelsea’s win in France.

When asked about the prospect of playing without fans, Tuchel replied: “Thanks for ruining my evening!

“I was in such a good mood, can we speak about it when it’s confirmed? Let’s wait for the confirmation of the confirmation.

“Let’s see, today I’m happy that we are in the last eight.

“There were a lot of things to overcome, so I’m so happy and so proud.

“So let’s see. It’s the first thing I hear now.

“In three days we play Middlesbrough in the cup, then we have the national break, and then I’ll think about a good answer.

Cesar Azpilicueta
Cesar Azpilicueta scored the winner (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

“The fans are outside right now and it was brilliant to be with them.”

Tuchel appeared as emotional and proud as he has been in his time as Chelsea boss, even including the Champions League and Club World Cup final victories.

The German coach saluted Chelsea’s travelling supporters with a fist pump and a slap of his chest.

Chelsea’s sale and Abramovich’s sanctions might have destabilised matters at the west London club, but Tuchel and his team continue to impress under the greatest of football stresses.

Chelsea continue to lobby the Government over relaxations to the strict operating licence, with travel cost limits understood to have been raised specifically for Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final trip to Middlesbrough.

Chelsea are still unable to sell new tickets for that trip to Boro, and the club issued and later withdrew a statement questioning the competition’s integrity amid those blocks.

Tuchel admitted his relief that the Blues had withdrawn that statement, adding: “Let me put it like this, we love to play in front of spectators. And I don’t think that spectators for opponents should suffer from the consequences.

“So I think the proposal was withdrawn and it was absolutely the right thing to do, because that was from our side and hopefully it was not meant like this.

“It was not the very best idea to put it like this. We love to play in front of spectators.

“Me and the team were not involved in this decision and I’m happy that it was withdrawn, very happy.”

