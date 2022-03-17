Reigning champion Cameron Norrie reaches Indian Wells quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Reigning champion Cameron Norrie reaches Indian Wells quarter-finals

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 4:49 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 7:36 am
Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie progressed at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie progressed at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

British number one Cameron Norrie continued his Indian Wells title defence with a comfortable 6-2 6-4 win over American Jenson Brooksby.

The world number 12 raced into a 4-0 lead as he eased through the opening set against his 21-year-old opponent.

Brooksby, the world number 43, fought back at the start of the second and broke Norrie in a marathon second game.

Norrie recovered from 3-0 down to win the next four games, but was broken again to level it up at 4-4.

Norrie secured the decisive break of serve in the ninth game before serving out the match to love.

He will play Spanish world number 19 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals. The 18-year-old Alcaraz had earlier secured a 7-5 6-1 victory over Gael Monfils .

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal continued his winning streak, achieving his 18th consecutive win by defeating American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5).

The 35-year-old will face Australian Nick Kyrgios on Thursday in the quarter-finals.

In his post-match interview, Nadal said Opelka was “one of the toughest opponents on tour” but he had played his best match of the tournament so far to win.

Earlier action saw Kyrgios, Russia’s Andrew Rublev and Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic pass through their fourth-round matches.

Kecmanovic will play Taylor Fritz and Rublev will face Gregor Dimitrov in the last eight.

