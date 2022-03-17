Covid deaths hit new daily high in South Korea amid surge in Omicron cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid deaths hit new daily high in South Korea amid surge in Omicron cases

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 7:39 am
A medical worker guides people waiting for a coronavirus test at a makeshift site in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
South Korea has reached another daily record in Covid-19 deaths as health officials reported more than 621,000 new infections on Thursday.

The figures underscore a massive Omicron surge that has been worse than feared and threatens an already over-stretched hospital system.

The 429 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours were nearly 140 more than the previous one-day record set on Tuesday.

Fatalities may rise further in coming weeks considering the intervals between infections, hospital admissions and deaths.

People wearing face masks in Seoul, South Korea
The total of 621,266 new coronavirus cases diagnosed by health workers was also a record daily jump, shattering Wednesday’s previous high of 400,624.

That pushed the national caseload to more than 8.2 million, with more than 7.4 million cases added since the start of February.

The outbreak has been significantly bigger than what had been forecast by government health authorities, who maintain that Omicron is nearing its peak.

Officials have tried to calm public fears amid concerns about a faltering pandemic response, saying that Omicron is no more deadly than seasonal influenza for vaccinated people and less dangerous than the Delta strain that hit the country hard in December and early January.

South Korea still has a much lower rate of Covid-19 deaths in relation to size of population than the United States or many European nations, which officials attribute to high vaccinations with more than 68% of the population having received booster shots.

However, some experts say health officials clearly underestimated how the greater scale of the outbreak would strain worn-out hospital workers following the recent Delta surge. They criticise the government for sending the wrong message to the public by easing social distancing restrictions and effectively communicating that Omicron is mild.

People queue at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea
Transmissions were probably worsened by an intense presidential campaign leading up to last week’s election, which also appeared to have reduced political capacity to maintain a stringent virus response.

Lee Sang-won, a senior Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency official, said during a briefing that health authorities feel “apologetic” over the explosion of Omicron cases that has been bigger than they expected.

He said around 70,000 of the new cases reported on Thursday were infections that were mistakenly omitted from Wednesday’s tally, and that the real daily increase would be around 550,000.

Omicron has forced South Korea to abandon a stringent Covid-19 response based on mass laboratory tests, aggressive contact tracing and quarantines to focus limited medical resources on priority groups, including people 60 and older and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Health officials have recently significantly eased quarantine restrictions and border controls and stopped requiring adults to show proof of vaccination or negative tests when entering potentially crowded spaces such as restaurants so that more public and health workers could respond to rapidly expanding at-home treatments.

Nearly two million virus carriers with mild or moderate symptoms have been asked to isolate at home to save hospital space.

