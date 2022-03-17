Andriy Yarmolenko nets extra-time winner as West Ham stun Sevilla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Andriy Yarmolenko nets extra-time winner as West Ham stun Sevilla

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 10:51 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 11:01 pm
Andriy Yarmolenko scored an extra-time winner for West Ham (Nigel French/PA)
Andriy Yarmolenko climbed off the bench to sink Sevilla as West Ham prolonged their European adventure with a dramatic extra-time win.

The Hammers, debutants in the knockout stage of the Europa League, stunned one of the tournament favourites and six-time winners at a raucous London Stadium.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Tomas Soucek headed West Ham level in the first half.

And on a genuine European glory night, reminiscent of Upton Park in its heyday, Yarmolenko fired the Hammers to a 2-1 aggregate victory and into a historic quarter-final.

The Ukraine international also scored against Aston Villa on Sunday in what was an emotional first appearance since Russia invaded his homeland.

West Ham, who looked comfortable at this level throughout the group stage, went straight on the offensive and Pablo Fornals saw an early volley blocked.

Tomas Soucek
Tomas Soucek (behind) levelled for West Ham (Nigel French/PA)

Sevilla threatened when Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial’s effort was blocked and Jesus Navas hooked the loose ball onto the roof of the net.

The Spanish side should have taken the lead in the 26th minute but Youssef En-Nesyri was denied by a superb point-blank save from Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola.

West Ham came agonisingly close moments later when Said Benrahma fed Michail Antonio in the area.

Manuel Lanzini
Manuel Lanzini (centre) went close for West Ham (Nigel French/PA)

The striker, who passed a late fitness test after going off injured against Aston Villa on Sunday, saw his shot deflected by Jules Kounde and pushed out by keeper Yassine Bounou.

Soucek slid in to bury the rebound but he was just beaten to the ball by defender Nemanja Gudelj, who touched it clear.

But the Czech midfielder did strike six minutes before half-time to level the tie with a towering header at the far post from Antonio’s cross.

David Moyes
David Moyes’ West Ham are through to the last eight of the Europa League (Nigel French/PA)

Soucek almost had another after the break following a jinking run from Declan Rice, but Bounou saved his drive and Rice shanked the rebound wide.

West Ham had built up a head of steam and Manuel Lanzini’s shot was parried with Gudelj hooking away the Argentinian’s attempt to steer in the rebound.

It was at times relentless pressure from the hosts, but they had a let-off when Sevilla countered and Tecatito Corona fired over.

A late West Ham rally failed to produce a winner inside 90 minutes – Benrahma going closest with a curler held by Bounou – and the tie went into extra time.

Soucek was inches away again when he met Craig Dawson’s knockdown at the far post but could not guide it home.

But Yarmolenko won it for David Moyes’ men when Bounou pushed away a Fornals shot straight to him to finish at the far post, sparking joyous celebrations on the pitch and bedlam in the stands.

