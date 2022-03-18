West Ham to face Lyon as Rangers are drawn against Braga in the Europa League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

West Ham to face Lyon as Rangers are drawn against Braga in the Europa League

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 1:32 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 2:31 pm
David Moyes will field his West Ham side against Lyon in the Europa Legue (Nigel French/PA)
David Moyes will field his West Ham side against Lyon in the Europa Legue (Nigel French/PA)

West Ham will play Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Europa League after knocking out record six-time winners Sevilla.

The Hammers, who avoided an all-British clash with Rangers, will meet Eintracht Frankfurt or tournament favourites Barcelona in the semi-final were they to beat Lyon.

Rangers have a last-eight date with Braga, with the winners going through to a semi-final against RB Leipzig or Atalanta.

Tomas Soucek and Andriy Yarmolenko scored as West Ham overturned a first-leg deficit against Sevilla on Thursday for a memorable extra-time victory and passage through to their first European quarter-final since 1981.

Former West Ham midfielder Joe Cole told BT Sport: “I’m absolutely delighted. It could have been the glamour tie against Barcelona, and I think Rangers got the plum tie with Braga.

“But I think Lyon are struggling in France. They’re not what they were, and with the carrot of a Barcelona semi-final it sets it up lovely.

“It’s a lovely place to go. Brilliant stadium, history, and the West Ham fans would be booking their trip already I would imagine.”

David Moyes’ Premier League side will play Lyon at the London Stadium on April 7, with the return leg in France on April 14.

Rangers were paired with Braga, managed by former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal, after beating Red Star Belgrade 4-2 on aggregate.

The Scottish club are in the last eight of the competition for the first time since losing the 2008 final to Zenit St Petersburg.

Rangers will travel to Portugal on April 7, with the second leg to be played at Ibrox a week later.

Barcelona meet Eintracht – the only side left in the competition to have won it, in 1980 – after dropping out of the Champions League before Christmas.

Former Barcelona star Xavi has turned around their fortunes since his November appointment, with the Catalans unbeaten in LaLiga since the start of December.

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his seventh goal in as many games as Barcelona booked their quarter-final place with a 2-1 away victory over Galatasaray on Thursday.

RB Leipzig received a bye after Spartak Moscow were expelled from the competition following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Leicester will meet PSV Eindhoven in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

The Foxes side will have home advantage in the first leg on April 7 before travelling to Holland the following week.  The winners will face either Bodo Glimt or Roma in the semi-final.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma were drawn against the Norwegian side who beat them 6-1 in the group stages of the competition in October.

Feyenoord and Slavia Prague and Marseille against Greek club PAOK completed the quarter-final draw.

The semi-final ties will be played on April 28 and May 5, with the final in the Albanian capital Tirana on May 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]