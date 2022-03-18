Police deputy acquitted of manslaughter over shooting of 17-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police deputy acquitted of manslaughter over shooting of 17-year-old

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 3:25 pm
Former deputy Michael Davis is escorted into court by Arkansas state troopers (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)
Former deputy Michael Davis is escorted into court by Arkansas state troopers (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

A former Arkansas deputy has been found guilty of negligent homicide but acquitted of the more serious offence of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a white teenager whose death had drawn the attention of national civil rights leaders and activists.

On Friday, jurors found Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, guilty in the shooting death last year of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop outside Cabot, a city of about 26,000 people roughly 30 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Negligent homicide is a misdemeanour punishable by up to a year in prison. Manslaughter is a felony for which Davis would have faced between three and 10 years.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that a sentencing hearing for Davis began after the verdict was announced.

Arkansas Deputy Shoots Teen
Attorney Ben Crump stands next to Hunter Brittain’s coffin at the Beebe High School Auditorium before his memorial service in July 2021 (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

Davis, who is white, was fired after the shooting by the Lonoke County sheriff for not turning on his body camera until after the shooting occurred. Davis’s body camera footage, shown at the trial, only shows the moments after the shooting.

Davis told investigators he shot Brittain once in the neck during the stop outside an auto repair shop after the teen exited his truck and reached into the bed of the pick-up while failing to comply with his commands to show his hands, according to the arrest affidavit.

Brittain was holding a container, which his family members have said held antifreeze, and no evidence of firearms were found in or near the truck, investigators said.

Brittain’s family members have said he was grabbing the container to place behind the truck’s wheel to stop it from rolling backward.

A passenger with Brittain said he and the teen had been working on the transmission for Brittain’s truck. The passenger and another witness testified they never heard Davis tell the teen to show his hands.

Brittain was eulogized last year by the Rev. Al Sharpton and two attorneys who represented George Floyd’s family.

They said the teen’s death highlighted the need for interracial support for changes in policing. Brittain’s family and friends have regularly demonstrated outside the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, demanding more details on the shooting.

Floyd died in May 2020 when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin the handcuffed black man’s neck to the ground. His death sparked nationwide protests over policing and racial inequality.

