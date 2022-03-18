Lewis Hamilton makes FIA donation after boycott of F1 prize-giving ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lewis Hamilton makes FIA donation after boycott of F1 prize-giving ceremony

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 4:55 pm
Lewis Hamilton has been fined by the FIA (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Lewis Hamilton has agreed to donate £42,000 to the FIA after he failed to attend last December’s Formula One prize-giving ceremony in Paris.

Hamilton and his Mercedes boss Toto Wolff boycotted the event which was staged five days after Max Verstappen controversially won the world championship in Abu Dhabi.

The sport’s rules dictate that the drivers finishing first, second and third in the championship must be in attendance.

And on the eve of the new season, Hamilton has now been officially sanctioned by the FIA. The seven-time world champion was also “reminded of his obligation of sportsmanship”.

A statement from the governing body read: “FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem met yesterday with Sir Lewis Hamilton to discuss the work being done by the FIA and key motor sport stakeholders to build greater diversity and inclusion for the motor sport industry.

“In the spirit of commitment to building a more diverse sport in the future, the FIA president gave his full support to Hamilton’s decision to make a donation of 50,000 euros that will be used to support a student from a disadvantaged background in achieving an educational qualification in motor sport.

“The FIA and Hamilton will work together with an independent panel throughout this process.

“During the meeting, the circumstances that led to Hamilton’s absence from the 2021 FIA Prize Giving Ceremony were also discussed.

“Hamilton acknowledged the importance of celebrating the year’s achievements with the prize-winners from across motor sport and the FIA president reminded Hamilton of his obligation of sportsmanship, particularly in view of his status in motor sport.”

Hamilton’s two-year Mercedes contract, which expires at the end of next season, is worth £80million.

