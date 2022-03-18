Chicago Cubs owners beat evening deadline to submit bid for Chelsea takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Chicago Cubs owners beat evening deadline to submit bid for Chelsea takeover

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 8:39 pm
The bidding process for Chelsea’s sale reached fever pitch on Friday as the deadline for submissions closed in (Adam Davy/PA)
The bidding process for Chelsea’s sale reached fever pitch on Friday as the deadline for submissions closed in (Adam Davy/PA)

The Ricketts family have officially submitted their bid to buy Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

The Chicago Cubs owners have lodged their consortium offer for the Stamford Bridge club, ahead of merchant bank Raine Group’s Friday night deadline.

New York bank Raine had set a cut-off of 5pm New York time for bids for Chelsea amid frenzied interest in the sale of the Blues.

Roman Abramovich File Photo
Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea after 19 years at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts has partnered with US hedge fund chief Ken Griffin on a potent submission, centred around sports ownership expertise and major stadium redevelopment know-how.

Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old was then sanctioned by the UK Government last week, after Downing Street claimed to have proved his links to Vladimir Putin.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich has always denied those links, but had already moved to sell Chelsea amid the major geopolitical shift.

Abramovich’s UK assets are frozen by the Government but Downing Street has allowed Chelsea to continue operations under special licence.

The Blues are continuing to lobby for relaxations to that licence, but Raine Group is now expected to carry out a quick sale of the club.

The Ricketts’ experience of steering the Cubs to the 2016 World Series title and also completing a major renovation of much-loved neighbourhood stadium Wrigley Field will bolster their bid.

Nick Candy File Photo
Nick Candy continues to push hard to compile his bid to buy Chelsea (Ian West/PA)

Plans for the redevelopment of the Stamford Bridge ground will be central to the bidding process, with more than simply the highest offer being considered.

Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly remains another front-runner, with the US magnate understood to have added California investment firm Clearlake to his consortium.

British property developer Nick Candy continued to build his own bid for Chelsea, with his submission appearing to go down to the wire.

Candy’s bid involves a major renovation of Stamford Bridge to keep the Blues at their traditional home, with former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli on board with his company Tifosy.

A spokesperson for The Blue Football Consortium said: “I can confirm that the two South Korean firms Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports Group are a significant part of Mr Candy’s global consortium of investors.

“Their involvement is representative of Chelsea’s global brand and huge loyal fan base in Asia.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal