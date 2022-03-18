Jurgen Klopp won’t let Liverpool use FA Cup clash as ‘relief’ from title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Jurgen Klopp won’t let Liverpool use FA Cup clash as ‘relief’ from title race

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 10:32 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists they have to show Nottingham Forest respect in the FA Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to ensure the incessant focus on their Premier League title race with Manchester City does not detract from the wider picture of keeping an unprecedented quadruple on track.

Wednesday’s win at Arsenal reduced the gap at the top to just a point, with a trip to the Etihad to come next month.

And when things resume after the international break Klopp’s side have a chance to go top for the first time since late September as they have a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at home to struggling Watford.

The intensifying tussle between the two north-west rivals has somewhat deflected attention from the FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, where top-flight sides Arsenal and Leicester have already been beaten.

“If we take only a little bit off the gas… not even fully, just a little bit – gone. Three competitions, ‘See you later’, no chance,” said Klopp.

“If we just go in that direction thinking, ‘That’s a little bit of a relief’ (the FA Cup) that would be a problem.

“Yes, they are a Championship side but one in a really good moment. You can see how they set up in a system, big talent in the the team as well – probably the whole Premier League is after them.

“So it is a really tough one and the challenge at this moment is to know about the positivity of the situation but to push it aside.

“Be just as greedy, angry and desperate to win the next game as if we were in the worst position in the table, like if you don’t win that then it’s all over.

“That’s the situation we are in – to get always before kick-off to be the one team that nobody wants to play against and we try that again against Nottingham.

“The only way I know is to stay completely focused on the next game and that is Nottingham and we already have more problems than I wish because of one position (right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold’s hamstring injury), Covid here and there, and then Nottingham coming up.”

