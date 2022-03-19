Jesse Marsch convinced Leeds can retain Premier League status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News World

Jesse Marsch convinced Leeds can retain Premier League status

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 12:16 am Updated: March 19, 2022, 7:01 am
Jesse Marsch (Nick Potts/PA)
Jesse Marsch (Nick Potts/PA)

Head coach Jesse Marsch is convinced Leeds “can control their own destiny” and retain their Premier League status after fighting back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Wolves.

Luke Ayling crashed home a stoppage-time winner in one of the top flight’s games of the season to lift Leeds seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Wolves had threatened to sweep Leeds aside after a dominant first-half display in which goals from Jonny and substitute Francisco Trincao gave them a 2-0 lead.

But striker Raul Jimenez was sent off for a second yellow card after his 53rd-minute challenge on Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier and the visitors turned the game on its head to level through Jack Harrison and Rodrigo.

When asked if he thinks Leeds will stay up, Marsch said: “Everton won last night and I didn’t care because all I want to focus on is us.

“I just want us to stay true and stay calm to our process, to push ourselves every day, to finding a way.

“I believe we have the quality of people and of players that we can control our own destiny and find a way to not just survive in this situation, but thrive in it. That’s the goal.”

Leeds’ fightback was all the more impressive after they had been forced to withdraw four players through injury, three of them before half-time.

Patrick Bamford aggravated a foot problem, Diego Llorente had a back spasm, Mateusz Klich suffered concussion and Meslier was forced off with a bruised hip after his collision with Jimenez.

Marsch said he told his players Leeds’ win was one of the best he had ever seen.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Luke Ayling (right) celebrates the winning goal (Nick Potts/PA)

“I told them this was not just one of the best results in my career, but that I’ve seen in the game, really,” said the American, whose side had snatched victory via a stoppage-time winner on Sunday against Norwich.

“It’s two games in a row now,” Marsch added. “It’s about the character and the hearts of our men. They deserve all the credit.

“They’re the ones who went for it and believe in themselves and moment after moment pushed the game and we’re going to continue to draw on that mindset.”

Wolves boss Bruno Lage said his side had been in complete control until Jimenez’s dismissal and was critical of referee Kevin Friend.

Lage said: “Something goes wrong in that situation. Everyone can take bad decisions, but after when you watch the image on TV and you saw it is a bad decision.

“When you see the image and it was big body contact. Both boys tried to win the ball. I know the referee already watched the image and he continued with the same opinion. I have nothing to say about that.”

The Portuguese rued the chances his side failed to convert when they were 2-0 up, but said he was proud of their first-half performance.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Bruno Lage wanted better game management from his side (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Lage added: “We play the way we need to play at home. We controlled the game from the first minute, we dominated in everything. We know Leeds is strong to press, but we controlled and managed the ball.

“We created a lot of chances and could have scored more goals. We need to grow up. We needed to kill the game.

“For 45 minutes with the good football, maybe the best I saw from us this season. Goals and opportunities and I’m proud of my players.”

