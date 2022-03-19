Chelsea Supporters’ Trust hold ‘positive’ talks with prospective buyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Chelsea Supporters’ Trust hold ‘positive’ talks with prospective buyers

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 10:03 am
Bidders are lining up to replace Roman Abramovich at Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has confirmed “positive” discussions with the club’s prospective new owners as it continues to push for greater fan involvement in the Blues’ future.

The CST previously set out a number of expectations of the new owners, including a ‘golden share’, which would essentially give fans the right to exercise a veto over certain important decisions.

The deadline for offers for the club has now passed, following Roman Abramovich’s decision to put the Blues up for sale on March 2 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire was sanctioned by Downing Street last week, with the Government claiming to have proven the 55-year-old’s links to Vladimir Putin.

In a statement the CST said: “The CST has played an important role over these difficult weeks.

“Through engaging with MPs and the Government we have ensured the voice of Chelsea fans has been heard at the table when decisions have been made.

The deadline for bids to take over at Stamford Bridge has now passed (Adam Davy/PA)

“We can also confirm that we have held positive discussions with a number of prospective bidders. We have presented them with detailed plans on how our proposals could be implemented.

“We strongly welcome these proactive discussions and look forward to continuing them in the coming weeks.”

Businessman Nick Candy has vowed to advocate for a ‘golden share’ for supporters if his bid is successful, while former British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton has also promised to increase the involvement of fans.

Broughton told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme: “We are fully on board with the Tracey Crouch report for more fan involvement.

“I have already sat down with the CST and all the ideas that Tracey Crouch put forward are on the table, including – if desired – an investment opportunity.

“They can come and get all the benefits of ownership and veto rights for free, and we’re open to discounts and investments. We’d be interested (in selling shares at a discount) if that’s what the fans want.”

