Mikel Arteta hails ‘a big win’ after Arsenal beat Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Mikel Arteta hails ‘a big win’ after Arsenal beat Aston Villa

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 4:25 pm
Mikel Arteta applauds at the end of Arsenal’s victory over Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta applauds at the end of Arsenal’s victory over Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Mikel Arteta hailed a big three points after Arsenal held on for a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

The result saw the Gunners bounce back from defeat by Liverpool in midweek and move four points clear of Manchester United with a game in hand in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Arteta had complained about the scheduling, with Arsenal having to play at lunchtime having hosted Liverpool on Wednesday evening, and he said: “It was a big win.

“After the defeat against Liverpool we wanted to come here and play well first, which we did, and get the three points because we want to keep the momentum going. I think the team showed today a lot of personality to come and play the way we played. We dominated the game.”

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal in the 30th minute and shone during the first half before being substituted with 20 minutes left.

“He was really fatigued and after Liverpool he had an issue with his hip,” said Arteta. “He’s played a lot of minutes and you could tell. We don’t want to risk (anything). He needs to go with England now and we decided the best thing to do was to take him off.”

Arteta added that both Saka and Brazil’s Gabriel Martinelli, who missed out through illness, should be fit for international duty but keeper Aaron Ramsdale’s hip injury will keep him out of England’s forthcoming matches.

Villa improved after not managing a shot in the first half and hit a post through Ollie Watkins but boss Steven Gerrard was left frustrated at the final whistle.

He said: “We didn’t deserve anything after that first-half performance, I thought we were second best. I thought Arsenal played really well, controlled a lot of the first half.

“I thought we had too much respect for Arsenal. We lacked belief in ourselves collectively. It wasn’t really until the game got into the second half where we started showing anything near where I wanted it to look.

“No complaints in terms of the overall scoreline. We could have snatched something at the end, I thought we were a lot more positive, created more.”

It was another disappointing result for Villa against a team above them, and Gerrard added: “One hundred per cent we’ve got to have respect for the run they’re on, how much they’ve improved. Mikel’s done a fantastic job.

“But if we’ve got any ambition, from the top to the bottom of the club, when we’re at home we need to go and grab these performances, we need to go and try and grab these positions off people who are above us in the league.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal