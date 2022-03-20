Private funeral held for cricketing legend Shane Warne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Private funeral held for cricketing legend Shane Warne

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 7:05 am Updated: March 20, 2022, 8:33 am
The coffin of Shane Warne is carried out by his son Jackson, and others, following a funeral service in Melbourne (David Caird/AP)
The coffin of Shane Warne is carried out by his son Jackson, and others, following a funeral service in Melbourne (David Caird/AP)

Shane Warne’s family and friends have attended a private funeral in his hometown of Melbourne to pay their final respects to the cricketing legend.

Warne’s three children, parents and friends – including retired Test captains Mark Taylor and Allan Border and former England skipper Michael Vaughan – were among about 80 guests at the service on Sunday.

Shane Warne
Warne, pictured in 1997, is regarded as one of the best cricketers of all time (PA)

Warne, widely regarded as one of the top players of all time, died on March 4 while on holiday with friends on Samui Island in southern Thailand.

A post-mortem examination found the 52-year-old had died of a suspected heart attack.

His body was repatriated from Bangkok to Melbourne just over a week ago.

Shane Warne funeral
Family and friends followed the hearse carrying the coffin for a lap of the ground following the funeral service (David Caird/AP)

A state memorial at Melbourne Cricket Ground – the scene of many of Warne’s legendary bowling moments including a hat-trick against England in 1994 and his 700th Test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006 – will take place on March 30 and will be open to the public.

The ground’s Great Southern Stand will also be renamed in his honour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]