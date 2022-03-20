Private funeral held for cricketing legend Shane Warne

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shane Warne’s family and friends have attended a private funeral in his hometown of Melbourne to pay their final respects to the cricketing legend.

Warne’s three children, parents and friends – including retired Test captains Mark Taylor and Allan Border and former England skipper Michael Vaughan – were among about 80 guests at the service on Sunday.

Warne, pictured in 1997, is regarded as one of the best cricketers of all time (PA)

Warne, widely regarded as one of the top players of all time, died on March 4 while on holiday with friends on Samui Island in southern Thailand.

A post-mortem examination found the 52-year-old had died of a suspected heart attack.

His body was repatriated from Bangkok to Melbourne just over a week ago.

Family and friends followed the hearse carrying the coffin for a lap of the ground following the funeral service (David Caird/AP)

A state memorial at Melbourne Cricket Ground – the scene of many of Warne’s legendary bowling moments including a hat-trick against England in 1994 and his 700th Test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006 – will take place on March 30 and will be open to the public.

The ground’s Great Southern Stand will also be renamed in his honour.