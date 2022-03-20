Hong Kong reviews Covid restrictions as cases decline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hong Kong reviews Covid restrictions as cases decline

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 9:05 am
A woman wearing a face mask walks at a local market in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Hong Kong’s leader has said the government will consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new Covid infections in the city continue to fall.

Hong Kong has seen a massive outbreak, recording more than one million total cases in the city of 7.4 million.

The city has been hit hard, with mortuaries full as officials try to cope with a high number of deaths. Hong Kong has so far refrained from a strict city-wide lockdown like those that China regularly imposes to control the spread of the virus.

But new infections in the city have been declining.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said the city has apparently passed the peak of Covid infections (Peter Parks/AP)

In early March, Hong Kong reported more than 50,000 new infections in one day but on Saturday that daily figure was down to 16,583.

Chief executive Carrie Lam said: “Having gone through the peak that you have seen here… I think a responsible government should regularly and vigorously review these measures, to see whether there is room for adjustment.”

She said a review is under way and she will present the findings on Monday.

The vast majority of Hong Kong’s Covid deaths have been among those not fully vaccinated, with many in the elderly population.

Hong Kong has seen Covid cases rocket in recent weeks (Kin Cheung/AP)

The city has reported 5,437 deaths as of Saturday’s data, which have far outstripped the death toll in China at 4,638.

Hong Kong, although a part of China, is a special administrative region and counts its death toll separately.

Ms Lam warned the city could still see a resurgence in infections.

“The Covid situation is still severe although we have hit the peak apparently and there’s a downward trend.

“However, from sewage surveillance, we can see there can be a possibility of rebound.”

