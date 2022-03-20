Saudi energy facilities targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Saudi energy facilities targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 9:32 am Updated: March 20, 2022, 11:40 am
Firefighters try to extinguish a blaze at an Aramco terminal in the southern border town of Jizan, Saudi Arabia (Saudi Press Agency/AP)
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unleashed a barrage of drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia that targeted key facilities including natural gas and desalination plants, the latest escalation as peace talks stall and the war in Yemen rages into its eighth year.

No-one was injured in the attacks on Sunday, the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen said, but civilian vehicles and homes in the area were damaged.

Yehia Sarie, a spokesman for Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, said the group had launched “a wide and large military operation into the depth of Saudi Arabia”, firing ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones towards Saudi Aramco – Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant – facilities and other “sensitive targets” in the country.

He described the assault as retaliation for the Saudi-led “aggression and blockade” that has turned much of Yemen into a wasteland.

The military coalition said it thwarted an attack on a liquified gas plant at a petrochemicals complex in the Red Sea port of Yanbu run by Aramco.

An official at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy says the attack caused a “temporary reduction in the refinery’s production, which will be compensated for from the inventory”.

Other aerial strikes targeted a power station in the country’s south-west, a desalination facility in Al-Shaqeeq on the Red Sea coast, an Aramco terminal in the southern border town of Jizan, and a fuel station in the southern city of Khamis Mushait, the coalition said.

The official Saudi Press Agency posted various photos of fire vehicles dousing flames with water, as well as wrecked cars and craters in the ground allegedly left by the series of drone and ballistic missile strikes.

The barrage comes after the Saudi-based Gulf Co-operation Council invited Yemen’s warring sides for talks in Riyadh aimed at ending the war – an offer dismissed out of hand by the Houthis, who demanded that negotiations take place in a “neutral” country.

Peace talks have floundered since the Houthis have tried to capture oil-rich Marib, one of the last remaining strongholds of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in the country’s north.

Yemen’s brutal war erupted in 2015, after the Iran-backed Shiite Houthis seized the country’s capital, Sanaa, and much of the north.

Saudi Arabia, fearing an Iranian presence on its border, and other Arab states launched a devastating air campaign to oust the Houthis and restore the internationally-recognised government.

The conflict has settled into a bloody stalemate, with Saudi Arabia and its allies struggling to turn the tide. Saudi-led coalition air strikes have decimated infrastructure and struck civilian targets in Yemen like hospitals and wedding parties, drawing widespread international criticism.

The ongoing war has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with a recent UN report estimating that hundreds of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced as a result of the conflict.

