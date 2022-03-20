Patriotic messages in tattoos and on billboards become popular in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Patriotic messages in tattoos and on billboards become popular in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 5:01 pm
Ukrainian Natalia Tanchynets works on a patriotic-themed tattoo at her workshop in Lviv, Western Ukraine (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Patriotic messages in the form of tattoos and billboards have become popular in war-torn Ukraine.

The Ukrainian flag and other symbols are favoured additions for customers at a tattoo parlour in Lviv.

Olena Barlevych, 18, recently had a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms with a military aircraft, symbolising the fight to defend her country.

“This tattoo means a lot to us,” Ms Barlevych said. “It is a very important phase for our country, which must go down in history, which must be passed on to future generations.”

Artist Natalia Tanchynets has seen clients come in from several parts of Ukraine for similar tattoos. She said 70% of the proceeds from her patriotic tattoos are donated to the Ukrainian army.

Yuri Kobryn folds a patriotic-themed banner in a printing workshop in Novoiavorisk, near Lviv, Western Ukraine (Bernat Armangue/AP)

At her shop, where a red stop sign on a wall had the handwritten word “war” added to it, Ms Tanchynets said she has had a gamut of emotions about the rush of patriotism.

While the war has been good for her business, “I’m so sad about this situation in my country.”

Ms Tanchynets said one of her clients was killed on the front lines last week.

Lviv print shop manager Yuri Kobryn said he initially thought his business that creates advertising billboards would be useless in the war. He since has found creative ways to support Ukrainian troops.

Instead of advertisements, Mr Kobryn’s company now prints motivational messages to his country — especially the Ukrainian army. Some are religious messages asking for protection of the troops.

“The guys from the army were pleasantly surprised and asked me if I could make smaller versions that they could give them to others,” Mr Kobryn said. “So that we can help them in our victory.”

