Phil Foden takes the plaudits as Manchester City reach FA Cup semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Phil Foden takes the plaudits as Manchester City reach FA Cup semi-finals

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 6:24 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 6:26 pm
Pep Guardiola hailed “brilliant” Phil Foden after his stunning strike capped off a dominant Manchester City FA Cup quarter final 4-1 win (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Pep Guardiola hailed “brilliant” Phil Foden after his stunning strike capped off a dominant Manchester City FA Cup quarter final 4-1 win (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Pep Guardiola hailed “brilliant” Phil Foden after his stunning strike capped off Manchester City’s dominant 4-1 FA Cup win over Southampton at St Mary’s.

City remain on course for a treble after the emphatic quarter-final victory, capped off by Foden’s strike for their third goal.

Raheem Sterling had opened the visitors’ account when he tapped home in the 12th minute but it was cancelled out by Aymeric Laporte’s own goal just before the break.

Kevin De Bruyne’s 62nd-minute penalty restored City’s lead before their performance was capped off by a Foden’s strike from the edge of the box and Riyad Mahrez also putting his name on the scoresheet in the 78th minute.

The Manchester City manager believes there are not many players in the world who can pull off the strike of the 21-year-old England international.

“A few, there are not many but a few, (he is) one of them who has it,” Guardiola said.

“He has an incredible shot, he’s quick, fast, he’s a fantastic player – we know it. Close to the box he has a sense of goal, he was really brilliant, he was really good.”

Southampton fought hard in the match, having already achieved two draws against City in the Premier League this season, and even Guardiola admitted it was a closer-fought contest than the scoreline would suggest.

“It was a tight game, it was in the Premier League games against Southampton because of the quality they have, they are incredibly organised and in front of the ball they are so aggressive and of course have a good build-up.

“But after 2-1, the second half we were much much better and in the end the quality from Phil and Riyad made the difference.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl
Ralph Hasenhuttl saw his side well beaten despite a creditable performance (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The result sees Southampton slump to a fourth successive defeat in all competitions but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl praised his side for their passion.

“Everyone in this stadium enjoyed the game, everybody saw a team here fighting for everything,” the Saints manager said.

“This is what we want to do. It worked very well today. They tried everything against us and it is super tough but they never found the rhythm to play around us.

“After their first goal they wanted to go for the second goal immediately and we got the equaliser and the game was open again.

“This is what you have to do against such a team – never hide, try to be brave and play football in the right moments. Very proud of what we have done today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]