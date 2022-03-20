French leftist Melenchon rallies before presidential vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
French leftist Melenchon rallies before presidential vote

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 6:25 pm
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris (Thomas Padilla/AP)
Three weeks before France’s presidential election, far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has rallied tens of thousands of supporters on the streets of Paris.

It was his biggest campaign event to date — one in which he framed himself as the anti-Emmanuel Macron candidate.

Polling in third or fourth place in the presidential vote, Mr Melenchon — who has been known as “Melen-show” for his crowd-attracting rhetoric — aimed to unite left-leaning supporters after the brutal stumbles of the French Socialists in recent years.

“We are going to win! Melenchon! President!” chanted supporters ahead of a 45-minute speech during which the rebellious leftist highlighted contrasts with Mr Macron, the incumbent president, who is considered the favourite to win the vote.

France Presidential Election
The 70-year-old criticised Mr Macron’s plan for different teaching methods in school and backed lowering the retirement age from 62 to 60.

Under Mr Macron, it will be, he said, “the end of the republican school, the end of the one and indivisible French people”, he claimed. “Vote (for me and) you will retire at 60!”

Mr Melenchon’s campaign officials said 100,000 supporters attended the central Paris rally.

France’s first round of the presidential election takes place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright.

In 2017, the charismatic Mr Melenchon failed to reach the presidential runoff, in which Mr Macron beat far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

