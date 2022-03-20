Authorities investigate crash of sheriff’s helicopter in Los Angeles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Authorities investigate crash of sheriff’s helicopter in Los Angeles

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 6:49 pm
This aerial video image shows emergency personnel next to a Los Angeles Sheriff Department helicopter after it crashed in California (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)
This aerial video image shows emergency personnel next to a Los Angeles Sheriff Department helicopter after it crashed in California (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue helicopter has crashed in the Southern California mountains, leaving six people injured.

The Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed while responding to a vehicle that rolled over on a winding road in Angeles National Forest.

All six people on board were airlifted to a hospital with a variety of injuries including fractures and broken ribs, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

“They are in stable condition, some more banged up than others, but thankful to be alive,” Sheriff Villanueva told reporters outside Pomona Valley Medical Centre.

Photos from the scene showed the damaged Super Puma helicopter on its side along a cliffside roadway in Azusa Canyon near the San Gabriel Dam.

“The fact that it did not roll over and go all the way down (the cliff), or that there was no fire, is nothing short of a miracle,” Sheriff Villanueva said.

Five of the helicopter’s occupants were part of a sheriff’s department crew and the sixth was a doctor from the University of California, Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Two paramedics aboard the helicopter extracted the pilot and co-pilot after the crash. Firefighters who were already on the scene to assist the rolled-over vehicle were able to treat the injured as well.

The rescue helicopter makes hundreds of flights annually into some of the toughest terrain, often flying into narrow canyons and dealing with difficult topography.

The helicopter crew has “saved thousands of lives over the years”, Sheriff Villanueva said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal