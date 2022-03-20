Chester Bennington’s widow remembers late Linkin Park star on his birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Chester Bennington’s widow remembers late Linkin Park star on his birthday

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 8:38 pm
Chester Bennington of Linkin Park and wife Talinda (Yui Mok/PA)
Chester Bennington of Linkin Park and wife Talinda (Yui Mok/PA)

The widow of Chester Bennington has paid tribute to the Linkin Park singer on what would have been his 46th birthday.

Talinda, who was married to the musician for 11 years before he took his own life in 2017, shared a message with her Instagram followers remembering him.

Posting a photo of Bennington celebrating a past birthday and holding a present, she wrote: “Happy Birthday my love! We miss you so much.

“The pain doesn’t get any easier but you get used to it is what they say. I’m not sure I believe that at all.

“There’s no getting used to this type of grief. I’m doing my best to raise our babies the way we always talked about.

“You were my other half and it is so hard walking without you. I love you and we are celebrating you today.”

The couple had three children together — son Tyler Lee and twin daughters Lily and Lila.

Download Festival 2014 – Day Two – Donington Park
Chester Bennington performing at Download Festival (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Bennington was found dead at his Los Angeles home on July 20 2017 aged 41. A coroner later ruled he had taken his own life.

The Grammy Award-winning musician had suffered depression and substance abuse in the years before his death.

Linkin Park, formed in Los Angeles in 1996, went on hiatus following his death, but have now begun working on new music.

Talinda, a former Playboy model, has since become a mental health campaigner and founded the non-profit organisation 320 Changes Direction.

She announced in September 2019 that she had become engaged, naming her new partner only as Michael F, but US outlets reported that she filed for divorce after one year of marriage.

