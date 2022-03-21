Russia orders Ukrainians to lay down arms in besieged Mariupol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Russia orders Ukrainians to lay down arms in besieged Mariupol

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 12:03 am
People walk past a crater from the explosion in Mira Avenue (Avenue of Peace) in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Russia demanded that Ukrainians in the besieged city of Mariupol lay down their arms on Monday in exchange for safe passage out of town.

Ukraine has rejected the offer.

The demand came hours after Ukrainian authorities said Moscow’s forces bombed an art school that was sheltering about 400 people.

Western military analysts say that even if the city is taken, the troops battling for control there may be too depleted to secure Russian breakthroughs on other fronts.

Three weeks into the invasion, many see the conflict shifting to a war of attrition, with bogged down Russian forces launching long-range rockets as Ukrainian forces carry out hit-and-run attacks.

Analysts warn a stalemate could be even deadlier.

Russian forces would allow two corridors out of the coastal city, heading either east toward Russia or west to other parts of Ukraine, the Russian news agency Tass reported.

It cited a statement from Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre.

Tass reported that Mariupol residents had been given until 5am on Monday to respond to the offer.

A man looks at a burned apartment building that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
But Ukrainian deputy prime minister Irina Vereshchuk rejected the notion.

“There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms.

“We have already informed the Russian side about this,” she told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda.

“I wrote: ‘Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open the corridor.”

Previous bids to allow residents to evacuate Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities have failed or have been only partially successful, with bombardments continuing as civilians sought to flee.

