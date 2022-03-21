Girl who sang Let It Go in Kyiv bomb shelter performs at Poland charity concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Girl who sang Let It Go in Kyiv bomb shelter performs at Poland charity concert

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 2:39 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 4:15 pm
Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, sings the Ukraine national anthem at the start of a fundraising concert in Lodz, Poland (Marian Zubrzycki/AP)
The young Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing a hit song from the film Frozen in a Kyiv bomb shelter has performed her country’s anthem live on stage at a charity concert in Poland, where she is now a refugee.

Thousands of people waved lights in the darkened stadium as seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych sang on Sunday evening.

She wore a traditional Ukrainian embroidered dress and sang in the same clear voice that could be heard in a mobile phone video when she sang Let It Go from the bomb shelter.

Amellia fled to Poland and is now with her grandmother and her brother, but her parents remain in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, at the fundraising concert in Lodz, Poland (Marian Zubrzycki/AP)

An equivalent of more than 380,000 dollars (£288,000) was raised from viewers of the televised Together for Ukraine concert by Polish and Ukrainian artists at the Atlas Arena stadium in Lodz, central Poland.

Another 800,000 dollars (£606,000) was given by the organiser, TVN media group, which belongs to Discovery.

